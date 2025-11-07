AFRICA : A strange frog is found in Africa called the hairy frog or the Wolverine frog, named after the character in the movie X-Men. Its scientific name is Trichobatrachus robustus. What’s amazing about it is that it breaks its bones and produces claws, just like Wolverine from X-Men. It is found in the rainforests of Central Africa, particularly Cameroon, Congo, Nigeria, and Equatorial Guinea. It is one of the few animals in the world that deliberately breaks its own bone to make a “weapon”. What happens is that when a frog feels threatened, it breaks the internal bones of its hind legs with force, the sharp ends of the bones tear through the skin and emerge. These bones then become claws, becoming effective defensive weapons. Such a frog breaks its own bones and makes bone claws to attack or defend itself from predators. These claws are temporary. When the danger is over, the frog’s claws retract into the body and the wound heals.

