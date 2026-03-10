Karachi Pakistan : The WMO Pakistan Chapter was honoured to be invited at ARY Digital Network’s esteemed Ramadan transmission show, SHAN-E-Ramzan. They had the opportunity to shed light on the impactful initiatives and ongoing projects of WMO and WMO Global Youth Wing. Representing the WMO Pakistan Chapter were Mr. Altaf Habbib Jangda, Advisor to Regional President WMO PC and Patron WMO, Mr. Musaab Mansoor Vindhani, the Regional Treasurer and Mr. Muhammad Jawad Choksi, the GYW Regional Chair for Pakistan. Together, they shared insights into the Chapter’s efforts, highlighting their commitment to creating positive change and fostering community development during this blessed month of Ramadan.

