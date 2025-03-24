The Umrah operators across Pakistan are facing a major problem due to the recent and severe

restrictions imposed by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the issuance of Umrah

visas for the holy month of Ramazan which have placed Pakistani Umrah operators in an

extremely precarious financial situation. These restrictions have led to substantial cancellations of

pre-booked airline tickets and hotel accommodations for pilgrims scheduled for the Ramazan and

Shawaal period.

This situation is dire not only for the travel trade but also poses a significant threat to the national

economy, particularly in terms of foreign exchange outflows to international airlines and hotel

chains in the Kingdom. The financial losses being incurred by these operators are immense, and

the ability of Pakistani pilgrims to perform Umrah in the blessed month of Ramazan is now at risk.

In light of the gravity of the issue and the limited time remaining before the start of the Last 10

Days (Ashra) of Ramazan, TAAP have respectively requested the Honorable Prime Minister of

Pakistan and Minister of Religious Affairs Govt. of Pakistan to use their good office to take

immediate steps in engaging with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We

urge that they consider permitting Umrah visas already in system of pilgrims who have already

made bookings and payments for flights and accommodations for the Last 10 Days of Ramazan

and for the Shawal period.