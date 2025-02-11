Dubai : Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, a fun night out with friends, or a little self-love indulgence, Dubai is the ultimate Valentine’s Day destination. With breathtaking skyline views, world-class dining, and exclusive experiences, the city knows how to turn up the charm. From intimate teppanyaki tables to sky-high gourmet feasts and dreamy sunset brunches, there’s something for every kind of celebration. So, whether you’re toasting to love or just treating yourself, Dubai has your perfect Valentine’s plan covered.

Valentine’s Feasts Done Right

Looking for a Valentine’s Day dinner that’s a little extra? Jun’s in Downtown Dubai has you covered with a four-course sharing menu, a tasting experience, or a refined business lunch. Dig into lobster pani puri, and a dreamy pistachio chocolate fondant. Want to level up? Add oysters to go exotic. Book your table and make it a night to remember.

Looking for a intimate, exclusive spot for Valentine’s Day? MUSOU by OKKU, at The Palm Jumeirah, is offering an intimate dining experience with just 10 seats in its Teppanyaki room. Expect a front-row seat to culinary theatre. The menu blends classic flavours with a modern twist – think signature sushi rolls, and tomato crispy rice. Vegetarian options are available too.

SLS Dubai, at Business Bay, has a lineup of romantic and fun experiences for couples, friends, and even singles. Whether you’re in the mood for indulgent dining, live entertainment, or a girls’ night out, celebrate Valentine’s with delicious home-baked goodies from EllaMia. Sip on elegant tea blends and nibble on sweet and savory treats with Dubai’s skyline and live music as your backdrop.

Intimate Dinners with Breathtaking Views

Enjoy a canapé selection at Smoke & Mirrors’, in Downtown Dubai, with dimly lit interiors, against Dubai’s dazzling skyline. Don’t forget to try their mains including succulent grilled steak with chimichurri sauce and crispy fries. Top it up with rich chocolates and fruity confections.

Enjoy a laid-back dinner for two with a 2-for-1 deal on mains at The Thai Kitchen, located at Dubai Creek Resort. There is also a cooking class which is all about cooking, competing, and having fun. Sawasdee brunch here is a family-friendly Thai feast that you shouldn’t miss.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The Croft with good food, live music, and Marina views. Enjoy a relaxed outdoor dinner with a sharing menu featuring ploughman’s platter, chicken tikka masala, fish and chips, and more. A warm night out with great vibes.

Iconic Bites with Star Power

TATEL, backed by Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol, and Cristiano Ronaldo, exudes a 1920s vibe with moody lighting and plush seating. Located in in Downtown Dubai, the menu features Spanish favorites like black truffle potato omelette, and slow-cooked beef ribs. Guests can choose from a lounge, buzzing dining area, VIP spaces, or a Mediterranean garden terrace.

TOTÓ, located in in Downtown Dubai, brings classic Italian flavors with a touch of 1950s cinema charm. Co-founded by sports icons like Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, it serves up authentic Italian-Mediterranean dishes by top chefs. Signature picks include award-winning pizzas. An open kitchen lets you watch the magic unfold, while live music and a resident DJ set the vibe.

Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt with Dutt’s Frank Tea has stepped into the culinary world with his signature dishes. Located at various places in Dubai including Dubai Design District and Dubai Media City, the eatery has carefully crafted in-house recipes, where each bite has traditional flavors. The menu is a reflection of Dutt’s passion for rich, flavorful experiences. This eatery offers a mix of bold spices, fresh ingredients, and a touch of nostalgia.