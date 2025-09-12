The UK Government has supported the launch of a Digital Case Management System (CMS) for Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). The system aims to improve how narcotics cases are managed by replacing manual processes with a centralised digital platform.

The CMS, developed with UK support, helps ANF register cases, manage evidence, and integrate lab results digitally. It was piloted in February 2025 and has now been rolled out across all ANF Regional Headquarters and police stations nationwide. The system improves data accuracy, reduces delays, and supports faster enforcement actions.

The inauguration took place at ANF Headquarters in Rawalpindi. British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and Federal Minister for Interior & Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi attended the event, along with ANF Director General Major General Abdul Moeed and representatives from BHC, UPSCALE, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), and other partners.

Advertisements

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG, OBE said:

“The initiative reflects the UK’s commitment to working with Pakistan to tackle serious and organised crime. The system strengthens law enforcement and benefits both the UK and Pakistan”.

Federal Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, in his closing remarks, praised the initiative, stating,

“This digital transformation, backed by the British High Commission, equips ANF to handle high-volume narcotics cases with greater efficiency. We deeply value this collaboration as a cornerstone of our efforts to secure our borders and communities.”

The CMS also addresses challenges such as data silos and slow reporting by enabling real-time information sharing. Future upgrades may include links to external databases and financial tracking of narcotics-related crimes, with continued UK support.