Karachi, 14 November 2025 – The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) today successfully convened the first National Pharma Stakeholders Dialogue at its headquarters. The landmark event brought together major pharmaceutical manufacturers, regulatory bodies, financial institutions, and investors to forge a unified strategy for enhancing Pakistan’s pharmaceutical export ecosystem.

In his opening address, Secretary TDAP, Mr. Sheryar Taj, emphasized the dialogue’s objective to create a collaborative platform focused on export strategy, access to finance, and industry modernization. Mr. Azhar Ali Dahar, Director General of TDAP, outlined the authority’s ongoing initiatives for the sector, while a comprehensive roadmap presentation was delivered by Mr. Arshad Raheem, Consultant Pharmaceutical.

The dialogue featured robust discussions on critical areas for growth. Mr. Shahbaz H. Syed, President of EXIM Bank, assured the industry of the bank’s full backing through tailored export credit insurance and guarantee schemes. Likewise, Joint Director SBP, MrRaheelSoomro has briefed about Export Finance Scheme for SMEs.

Dr. Obaidullah, CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), underscored the necessity for international accreditations and WHO-PIC/S compliant systems to build global market trust and facilitate market access.

Senior industry leaders, including Mr. Haroon Qasim of PharmEvo, called for increased investment in Research & Development (R&D), better utilization of Clinical Research Organization (CRO) funds, and the establishment of WHO-accredited Bioequivalence Labs. The Executive Director of the Engineering Development Fund (EDF) committed to supporting this critical infrastructure development.

Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA), Mr. Kamran Nasir, commended TDAP’s initiative and highlighted the vital importance of policy consistency in this highly regulated sector. Representatives from leading firms including Himmah Capital, Martin Dow, Bio-Ferozsons, and Curexa/Highnoon contributed sector-specific insights, identifying policy gaps such as duty disparities affecting the import of oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

Concluding the event, Chief Executive TDAP, Mr. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the pharmaceutical industry. “The longstanding gaps between government institutions and the industry have significantly narrowed,” stated Mr. Chadhar. “We urge manufacturers to enhance compliance standards and diversify into new, high-potential markets. TDAP stands fully committed to supporting the sector in every possible way to unlock its export potential and position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global healthcare economy.”