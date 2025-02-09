The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully conducted three sessions of the National Exporters Training Program (NETP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province on February 4th, 6th, and 7th, 2025. These sessions were held at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, Kohat University, and the Industrialists Association Peshawar, respectively. The NETP is designed to equip potential manufacturers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and new exporters from northern areas, with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the global market. The program comprises four distinct modules: Export Research, Documentation, Financing and Marketing.

These sessions were organized in collaboration with universities and trade associations of Peshawar. The institutions invited potential manufacturers from these areas to discuss export opportunities. Mr. Noman Bashir, Director General of TDAP Peshawar, delivered the welcome remarks. Over 250 participants, including manufacturers, students, and new exporters, attended the sessions. Members of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, manufacturers, and artisans also participated to benefit from the training sessions on export mechanisms.

Mr. Muhammad Idrees, Assistant Director at TDAP and Focal person for NETP, apprised the audience about the objectives and context of the NETP and gave briefing on training details of the sessions.

Ms. Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager of TDAP, presented the four modules and further briefed participants about e-commerce platforms launched by TDAP, stating that these platforms would assist prospective exporters in converting export inquiries into actual exports. Additionally, Mr. Noman, Deputy Director of Pakistan Single Window (PSW), presented the Trade Facilitation Portal for the benefit of exporters. Mr. Zahid, Deputy Director of TDAP Peshawar, highlighted the role of TDAP and briefed participants about the NETP. He assured attendees that TDAP will continue to promote indigenous products by organizing such productive events in the future.

Potential exporters of marble, gemstones, gypsum, fruits, and minerals showed keen interest in exports, expressing a desire for such training to harness their trade potential. The program concluded with a vote of thanks.

The successful completion of the three consecutive NETP series demonstrated the TDAP’s commitment to developing Pakistan’s export sector by synergizing efforts with various stakeholders, including educational institutions, industry associations and government agencies to promote exports and economic growth. For more information on upcoming training sessions or to access export-related resources, interested participants can visit TDAP’s official website or follow their social media channels