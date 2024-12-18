Swat Trade Show The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing the Swat Trade Show 2024, scheduled to take place on December-28-29, 2024, at Nakreezay Event Complex, Mingora, Swat. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing the Swat Trade Show 2024, scheduled to take place on December-28-29, 2024, at Nakreezay Event Complex, Mingora, Swat.

The two-day trade show aims to promote trade, commerce & investment opportunities in Swat and the surrounding regions and is a shining example of TDAP’s dedication to empowering local businesses and promoting economic growth in the region. The event will bring together businesses, entrepreneurs and investors to showcase their products and services in an international mode on more than 80 stalls.

It will offer business-to-business (B28) meetings and networking opportunities. Trade Development Conference on trade-related topics, Cultural performances and traditional food stalls are the allied trade promotional activities on the very occasion of the two days Swat Trade Show.

The Swat Trade Show 2024 is open to the public and admission is free.