Dhaka, 1st September 2025 — The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Dhaka, successfully facilitated a high-level business delegation of Pakistani exporters to Bangladesh, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade ties and creating new opportunities for Pakistani products in the Bangladeshi market.

The Pakistani delegation of electrical cable manufacturers and exporters, led by Mr. Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Business Head, and Mr. Kamal Nasir Khan, CEO of KNK Pvt. Ltd., held a productive meeting with the Bangladesh Electrical Cables Manufacturers Association (BECMA). The meeting, chaired by BECMA Vice President Mr. Akther Hossain Dhali, focused on exploring avenues for collaboration in the electrical cable sector, addressing the rising demand in Bangladesh, and positioning Pakistani manufacturers as reliable partners for high-quality electrical products.

On this occasion, Mr. Dhali welcomed the initiative and appreciated the role of TDAP in connecting businesses of the two countries. The Pakistani side presented their product range, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strong export potential, underlining their readiness to expand into the Bangladeshi market.

In a parallel engagement, TDAP also facilitated a meeting between the Bangladesh Foodstuff Importers and Suppliers Association (BAFISA), led by its President Mr. Mohammad Borhan E-Sultan, and Pakistani exporters of Himalayan and Pink Salt. The Pakistani delegation comprised Mr. Taymoor Ahmed (CEO, Indus Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Ikram Khilji (CEO, Khilji Enterprises), and Mr. Tymoor Akbar (Khadim Industries). Pakistani companies showcased their extensive range of Himalayan and industrial salts, offering large-scale supply solutions to Bangladeshi buyers.

These engagements, strategically facilitated by TDAP, mark an important step in building industrial linkages, strengthening bilateral trade, and opening new markets for Pakistani exporters in priority sectors such as construction materials, electrical products, and food commodities.

The success of these initiatives was made possible through the dedicated support of Muhammad Wasif Deputy High Commissioner , Mr. Zain Aziz, Trade & Investment Attaché, Embassy of Pakistan Dhaka; Ms. Sonia Arfeen, Commercial Assistant; and Mr. Soubaj Khan, Pakistan Mission Dhaka, who worked closely with TDAP to ensure the meetings’ effective execution.

TDAP reaffirms its commitment to expanding Pakistan’s export footprint in regional and global markets by creating platforms for business-to-business engagements, sector-specific partnerships, and long-term trade cooperation.