Peshawar KPK : The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar (SBBWUP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 22 December 2025, marking a positive milestone in strengthening collaboration between TDAP and academia.

The MoU provides a broad framework for cooperation in capacity building in the field of trade, joint research on trade and the exchange of information of mutual interest. It envisages collaboration in trainings, workshops, internships, curriculum development, trade awareness initiatives and activities aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship and innovation. The MoU also seeks to enhance research, skills development and practical exposure for students and faculty, while contributing to trade development.

The signing ceremony was attended by a TDAP delegation led by Director TDAP Peshawar, Mr. Noman Bashir and a delegation of SBBWUP led by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed.

The MoU reflects TDAP’s continued outreach efforts and its commitment to inclusive, knowledge-driven and sustainable trade development in Pakistan.