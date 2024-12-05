The Tournament is being organised by Regional Cricket Association Karachi with the collaboration of Medicam Group of Companies.

Karachi : Zone-VI Whites won the Touchme Trophy Under-15 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament After beating Zone-VII Whites by 8 Wickets in the Final on Tuesday at KCCA Stadium. Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-VII Whites by 8 Wickets. Zone-VII Whites 110 all out in 37 overs. Majeed ullah 25, Hassan Ahmed Siddiqui 15. Abdullah Jawed (ob) 3/13, Durrani Khan (rlb) 3/19, yahya Aslam 2/25, Darain Faraz 2/32. In reply Zone-VI Whites 113/2 in 14.3 overs. M.Naveed Babar 47 8×4, Aaish Malik 35.On this occasion Mr.Zahid Hussain Bhatti Executive Director Medicam Group of Companies was the Chief Guest and Distribute the Prizes in simple but impressive Ceremony. Mr.Zahid Hussain Bhatti announced to full cooprate to the Regional Cricket Association Karachi for betterment and Promotion of Cricket in Karachi. Mr.Khalid Nafees Chairman Tournament Committee and M.Touseef Siddiqui Tournament Secretary also spoke on the occasion. After the Final the Chief Guest Distribute the Prizes among the Players. Winner Trophy received by Zone-VI Whites Captain Abdullah Jawed and runner Trophy by Zone-VII Whites Captain Uzair Khan. While best Betsman award received by Ayesh Malik, Best Bowling award by Durrani Khan, Best Fielding award by Areeb Noor and Man of the Match Award received by Abdullah Jawed all from Zone-VI Whites. Mr Javed Akhtar Kiani Group Media Manager Medicam , AZAM khan Coordinator, Muhammad Ahmed Naqvi Assistant Secretary Ajmal Naseeb President Zone-I, Jameel Ahmed President Zone-III, Musarat Raza President Zone-IV, Zia Ahmed Siddiqui President Zone-VI, Mazhar Ali Awan President Zone-VII, Arif Waheed Secretary Zone-I and distinguished Guest, Other Zonal officials and large number of Cricketers also attended the Ceremony. M.Touseef Siddiqui Tournament Secretary RCA Karachi.