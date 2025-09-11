The Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus has Achieved a Prominent Position in the Past 6 Years Due

to the Active Involvement of its Members and the Leadership of the Past, Says Fawad Sheikh.

Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus has Increased its Membership from 34 to 53 in the Last 3 Months

and has Achieved a Prominent Position in the District Through this Growth, Ali Haider said.

Karachi Pakistan : The third AGM of the Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus was held on September 10 at the Ramada Creek Hotel. A large number of members attended the meeting and new members were welcomed. RCK Nexus has recruited 19 new members since June 2025. Which together brings the total number to 53. RCK Nexus has shown the highest growth in membership in this district in the last six months. Rotary Club President Fawad Sheikh presented a welcome letter, welcomed the new members and gave all these members an opportunity to introduce themselves. General Secretary Muhammad Ali Haider briefed the new members about the club’s past and future projects. And requested new members to visit the The third AGM of the Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus was held on September 10 at the Ramada Creek Hotel. A large number of members attended the meeting and new members were welcomed. RCK Nexus has recruited 19 new members since June 2025. Which together brings the total number to 53. RCK Nexus has shown the highest growth in membership in this district in the last six months. Rotary Club President Fawad Sheikh presented a welcome letter, welcomed the new members and gave all these members an opportunity to introduce themselves. General Secretary Muhammad Ali Haider briefed the new members about the club’s past and future projects. And requested new members to visit the rotary.org website to learn about Rotary and requested old members to provide mentorship to new members, welcome them and make them feel like they are part of a new family. Senior member of the club, Aslam Khaliq, welcomed all the members to the Board of Thanks. Those who attended the ceremony included Chaudhry Ansar, Shoaib Arif, Dr. Khalid Sheikh, Kausar Aslam, Parveen Khan, Aslam Chughtai, Zareen Ansari, Fahad Ansari, Jamal Ansari, Salman Javed, Urooj Haider, Roshan Afzal, Syed Turab Shah, Nasira Khan, In addition to this, the new members include Samina Rani, Faisal Khan, Khurram Anis and Jamal Zia, Naseem Bukhari, Hibba Khan, Iqbal Baloch, Naeemullah Khan, Dr. Rafiq Khanani, Professor Murshid, Yousuf Aftab, Nasir Hashmi, Irfan Dalia, Abdul Wahab Edhi, Jam Sadaqat Ali, Sardar Humayun, Farah Javed, Shujaat Baig, Dr. Abid, Zahid Iqbal, Shoaib Arif and Jack were among the new members. The new members who came were welcomed. Director of the Family Education Service Foundation and Deaf Research, Mr. Francis Doherty, and his wife, Ms. Maria Pola, also attended. He has built 9 institutions in different places in Pakistan over the past 40 years. Regarding the rehabilitation of deaf children, he told the members about it. RCK Nexus appreciated his work and Club Secretary Muhammad Ali Haider reiterated that we will visit this center soon and the entire club will visit it.