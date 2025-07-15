Advertisements

Karachi (July 15, 2025) – The storm stirred up by the alliance between the United Business Group (UBG) and the Businessmen Panel (BMP) within the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has not yet subsided. Speculation about the progress and motives behind the alliance continues unabated. Much like a game of chess, strategic moves are being made to retain control over the country’s apex business body, the FPCCI.

A sudden twist came when the term of the Federation’s office bearers and its elections were extended by one year, altering the entire dynamics. Recently, the Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMPP) showcased its strength by staging a power show in Karachi. Despite internal opposition from within the UBG, the current FPCCI president successfully secured the one-year extension.

Following the extension, the business community has been questioning whether the FPCCI’s Executive Committee can trust the anticipated alliance and promises between the UBG and BMP. Notably, UBG has yet to publicly clarify its stance on the alliance—particularly on the crucial points of a 50-50 power-sharing formula and rotational leadership.

BMP has officially raised these concerns through its core committee in Karachi, but UBG has maintained silence so far. During his visit to Karachi, BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar openly discussed the matter with the media.

Mian Anjum Nisar expressed surprise at the extension of the FPCCI elections. He claimed that UBG’s Patron-in-Chief, S.M. Tanveer, had also previously stated that the elections would be held this year. According to Nisar, the current FPCCI president made calculated moves behind the scenes to bring about the extension.

He remarked that, with a two-thirds majority, the FPCCI president could be impeached. “I’ve seen such an example for the first time in Bahawalpur. I don’t want a sword of impeachment hanging over Atif Ikram Sheikh’s head, but I also want capable individuals who genuinely work—not just those with money—to come forward.”

Mian Anjum Nisar criticized the expensive nature of FPCCI elections, stating, “Nowadays, only those with Rs. 150-200 million can afford to become candidates.” He said the alliance between UBG and BMP was intended to bring forth highly educated and competent candidates.

Regarding BMPP’s power show in Karachi, Anjum Nisar said, “The business community is one. Attending someone’s dinner does not mean you are their voter. When the elections come, people vote based on the candidate.”

On the matter of the UBG-BMP alliance, he revealed that the recent meeting included four representatives from UBG and two from BMP. He stated that both sides agreed to model their cooperation after the Lahore Chamber, where power is shared equally on a 50-50 and rotational basis. When asked why UBG remains silent about the alliance, he said, “This matter is being handled at the top level, and I hope everyone will honor their commitments.”