Karachio : The Board of Management at Quaid-i-Azam House Museum Karachi held a welcome Ceremony for Honorable Dr. ASM Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Special Assistant Finance to Chief Advisor Government of Bangladesh with a Caption of Two Countries, One Nation at Quaid-i-Azam House Museum. The Honorable High

Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal Hussain Khan & the Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Sakib Sadakat were received by the Senior Vice Chairman Mr. Liaquat Merchant, Vice Chairman Mr. Ikram Sehgal. On arrival at the Museum the special Assistant Finance, Bangladesh Government visited the Museum and addressed the members

Board of Management at the Annexe at Quaid-i-Azam House Museum.

Quaid-e-Azam House Museum Hosts Reflective Session on “Two Countries, One Nation” to Strengthen Pakistan–Bangladesh Ties.

Advertisements

The Senior Vice Chairman Board of Management Mr. Liaquat Merchant greeted the Bangladeshi Government Guests and presented his welcome address and started by quoting the saying “Two Countries One Nation” and narrated about the formation of the Board of Management at Quaid-i-Azam House Museum and conveyed about the working of the Board towards its aim of Nation Building.

Lt Gen Moinuddin Haider former Governor Sindh and the Former Federal Minister spoke about the past bilateral Economic and Trade relationship and emphasized the requirement for a stronger military bond between the two countries, he added that the, bilateral relations were currently in a phase of significant rapprochement and revitalization, especially since the change of government in Dhaka . After a long period of strained ties and minimal engagement, both nations were actively working to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including trade, defence, and education.

The Special Advisor Finance Government of Bangladesh Dr. Anisuzzaman Chowdury said that Bangladesh and Pakistan were working to improve their trade relations after resuming direct trade in 2025, following decades of strained ties that both the countries were now re-evaluating their relationship with recent meetings between high-level officials, aiming to boost trade and economic cooperation in various sectors like agriculture, textiles, and investment. While historical trade imbalances favored Pakistan, the two nations are now exploring new arrangements to enhance mutual trade, with potential for significant growth due to their large populations and economies. He continued that both countries have high potential for bilateral trade due to their complementary economies and large percentage of younger populations. He added that there existed a great potential for increased trade and investment which is largely untapped and could reach new strategic levels.

Mr. Ikram Sehgal Vice Chairman Board of management shed light on the matters by emphasizing that there should be no tariff, no Visa and no trade Boundaries between the two nations. He also emphasized on relaxation of the Money Conversion &

Exchange rate Programs between Pak Rupee and BDT. He further explained that by practicing this, not only the relations will get stronger but also the GDP of both countries will grow. To build mutual confidence Ikram Sehgal said the two countries should have a one page agreement that any attack on Bangladesh will be considered an attack by Pakistan an attack on Pakistan and any attack on Pakistan will be considered an attack by Bangladesh as an attack on Bangladesh.

As we believe in Two Countries, One Nation Policy. The ceremony ended with note of thanks and for further collaboration between the two countries. The honourable guest was presented the shield of Quid-i-Azam House Museum.