Karachi, November 11 : The Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, announced a reward of Rs. 50 million and commendation certificates for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and its team for their significant achievements in apprehending terrorists involved in a high-profile case. Additionally, recommendations for QPM (Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal) and PPM (President’s Police Medal) awards are being made for the CTD officers and their team.

At a press conference held at the Central Police Office in Karachi, the minister praised the CTD’s role in the arrest of terrorists involved in the airport attack. Also present were IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG CTD Imran Yaqub Minhas, DIG CTD, and other senior officers.

The minister elaborated that the investigation identified a suicide attacker, Shah Fahad, with evidence such as the attacker’s hand, vehicle, and other remnants. The attackers’ accomplices included a rickshaw driver, Farhan, and Muhammad Sharif. Additionally, the vehicle used in the attack was registered under the suicide bomber’s name and purchased from a showroom. An amount of Rs. 7.1 million was transferred from a bank in Hub for the vehicle purchase, with the funds originating from an account belonging to a man named Saeed Ali, and the attack was further facilitated by a bank employee named Bilal.

According to the investigation, the vehicle used for the suicide attack was prepared at an undisclosed location in Hub. The car was loaded with a chemical known as “paint” combined with RDX for the explosion. A woman named Gul Nisa was used to bring the car to Karachi, and surveillance at the airport was carried out by a person named Javed, who also informed the suicide attacker about the Chinese nationals’ exit from the airport.

The report further revealed that a terrorist named Danish is a technical expert in bomb-making and was nearby during the explosion. Additionally, Rehman Gul is identified as a facilitator for the BLA, while Bashir Zaib, another terrorist, is reportedly managing operations from abroad.

