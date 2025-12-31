Karachi : The Sindh government on Wednesday appointed Karachi police chief Javed Akhtar Odho as the acting inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh.
The change in command comes after incumbent IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon relinquished charge today after attaining the age of superannuation.
According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah, “Mr. Allah Bux alias Javed Akhtar Odho, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21), Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Range, is assigned the additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, Sindh, in addition to his own duties, until further orders.”
