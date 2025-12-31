The change in command comes after incumbent IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon relinquished charge today after attaining the age of superannuation.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah, “Mr. Allah Bux alias Javed Akhtar Odho, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21), Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Range, is assigned the additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, Sindh, in addition to his own duties, until further orders.”