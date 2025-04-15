Karachi,April 15, 2025 : The Sindh government has decided to cancel the registration of defective and unsafe commercial vehicles and will launch a new route next week using Green Line and Orange Line vehicles. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the Transport Department to soon launch a special Pink EV Scooter scheme for women. Driving license will be a mandatory requirement for working women and student applicants to access the Pink Scooty.

A major meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department was held at the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi, which was chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director of the People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, and other officials. The meeting reviewed the progress of various transport projects and government initiatives related to road safety in detail. It also took key decisions regarding the development of a modern commercial vehicle inspection system.

Following the instructions of Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the meeting also decided to establish Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centers for the inspection of commercial vehicles along the National Highway and Super Highways. Speaking during the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that 10 Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centers are being established across Sindh for the inspection of commercial vehicles. He noted that two MVI centers are already operational in Karachi, and emphasized that work on the remaining centers should be completed as soon as possible. He added that the establishment of Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centers on National Highways and Super Highways will help ensure the fitness of vehicles before they enter the city. He said that three additional MVI centers are being established in Karachi and five more in other districts of Sindh. “We are taking all possible measures to make the transport sector modern, safe, and people-friendly,” he added.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that 34 new electric buses and 5 double-decker buses are expected to arrive in Karachi in June, along with an additional 100 buses scheduled to arrive later the same month. On the occasion of the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also directed that necessary steps be taken to introduce 500 electric taxis in the initial phase.

He said that their aim is to provide affordable, environment-friendly, and reliable transportation facilities to the public. Sindh’s transport system is entering a new era, one that embraces modern technology while prioritizing convenience.