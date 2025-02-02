Karachi: The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between KATI and CPK took place at KATI’s premises, with notable guests including Mr. Usman Ghani Siddique (DIGP East Zone Karachi) and Wing 34 Commander Col Zeeshan Ali Malik PSC.

On behalf of KATI, the attendees included Mr. Junaid Naqi (President, KATI), Mr. Zubair Chhaya (Deputy Patron-in-Chief, KATI), Mr. Syed Tariq Hussain (Vice President, KATI), Mr. Johar Qandhari (Former President, KATI), and Mr. Danish Khan (Chairman Law and order, KATI). From CPK, the representatives included Mr. Murad Soni (Chief, CPK), Mr. Zahid Hameed (Chief, CPK Korangi), Mr. Kamran Habib (Joint Chief, CPK Korangi), Mr. Muhammad Irfan Abu Baker (Deputy Chief, CPK Korangi), Mr. Umair Chottani (Assistant Chief, CPK Korangi), along with several Deputy Chiefs and Zonal Chief zones and executive members from CPK were present. After the MOU signing, the CPK team presented shields to the guests and the KATI representatives as a gesture of appreciation.