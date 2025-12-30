KARACHI, 30 Dec : The Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said Memorial Scholarship Ceremony, organised by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, was held yesterday at The Arena Auditorium, Bahria Town Tower, presided over by Ms. Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan. During the event, cheques and certificates were distributed among hundreds of bright students who excelled in their academics. For the year 2025–26, a total of 125 matriculation and 65 intermediate students from across the country were selected for the scholarships. Among these, 91 matriculation and 46 intermediate students from the Karachi boards received scholarships at this event. Professor Dr. Imran Amin, Vice-Chancellor of Hamdard University, attended as the Guest of Honour. The proceedings of the event were conducted by Ms. Samira Javed, Advisor to Hamdard Foundation Pakistan.

In her opening speech, Ms. Sadia Rashid said that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said devoted his life to the service of Pakistan, and that the establishment of Hamdard Pakistan is a practical continuation of this mission. She urged the students to cultivate the habit of reading, strengthen their relationship with books, and use mobile phones solely for the purpose of enhancing knowledge. She also emphasised the importance of maintaining good health, respecting one’s parents, and understanding national responsibilities.

Guest of Honour Professor Dr. Imran Amin congratulated the students on their meritorious performance and expressed the hope that they would continue to excel in their academics in their future endeavours. He said that only hard work, dedication, and consistency are the true guarantees of future success. He advised students to equip themselves with in-depth knowledge of the latest technology, practical skills, and artificial intelligence. He added that “a skilled person never goes to bed hungry” and therefore encouraged the younger generation to acquire at least one practical, hands-on skill. He also highlighted the growing importance of awareness regarding mental health issues among Generation Z, as well as new avenues and career opportunities in Unani medicine, herbal treatment, and paramedical fields.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Ms. Sadia Rashid, along with Professor Dr. Imran Amin and Mr. Syed Muhammad Arsalan, Director of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, distributed cheques and certificates to 91 students of the Karachi Matriculation Board and 46 students of the Karachi Intermediate Board, in the amounts of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 75,000 respectively. The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer.

[30/12, 6:25?pm] Hamdrad Amir Saeed Khan: Caption:

The Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University, Professor Dr. Imran Amin, and the President of Hamdard Foundation, Ms. Sadia Rashid, presenting cheques and certificates to meritorious students at the Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said Memorial Scholarship ceremony organized by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan at The Arena Auditorium, Bahria Town Tower Karachi