BY : Talib Haider Student of Szabist Karachi.

Karachi : I am writing to bring attention to the growing problem of cyber bullying, which is hurting many people, especially young ones. With more people using social media and online platforms, it has become easier for bullies to target others from behind a screen. They feel safe because they think they won’t get caught. They see bullying others online as a source of fun or a way to look “cool,” without thinking about the harm they cause. Cyberbullying can include hurtful comments, spreading false rumors, or sending threatening messages. While bullies may think their actions are small, these actions can seriously affect the victim’s mental health, leading to stress, sadness, and even self- harm. Many of us have seen cyberbullying on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, where people post hateful comments, make fun of others, or spread lies about them.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, even though there are laws against cyberbullying, they are rarely enforced, so victims feel reporting won’t make a difference. Parents, teachers, and friends must notice the signs of cyberbullying and take steps to stop it. Social media companies should also take responsibility by making better rules to

protect users. Additionally, people who enjoy bullying others may have their own mental health issues, as finding joy in hurting others is not normal. Thank you for highlighting this serious issue. I hope this letter helps push for stronger action against cyberbullying so we can protect people from harm.