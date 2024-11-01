Before sustainability was even a focal issue, rail transport already embodied this mission. Throughout its technological evolution, in fact, it has anticipated future challenges, investing in innovations that today seem essential for an eco-friendlier world.

A historic example of this forward-looking vision was construction of the Frejus alpine railway tunnel, which started in 1857. Not only did this extraordinary project write a chapter in the history of Piedmont and Italy, but it also laid the foundations for a modern sustainable international railway network, connecting Italy with France. Thanks also to electrification of the Turin-Bardonecchia line, Piedmont’s railways became a symbol of efficiency and vision for the future. Together, these successes reduced environmental impact and provided new travel opportunities for commuters and tourists alike.

Nestling in the Alps, Bardonecchia is today an easy-to-reach tourist spot thanks to Italy’s modern railway infrastructures. However, we have the pioneering projects of the past to thank for the fact that we can now travel quickly and sustainably today.

True Italian Experience enhances this link between past and present, with experiences that combine the convenience of modern rail networks with the historical and cultural richness of the Alps.

The link between past and present is also reflected in the railway electrification process, one of the greatest technological advances in Italy’s transport sector. It all began in 1901 with the Milan-Varese line and was to radically transform the country’s railways. Before the Second World War, Italy already boasted some 4,000 km of electrified lines, making it a leader in Europe and second only to the United States worldwide. After post-war reconstruction, in 1953 Italy was still a leader in Europe with over 5,800 km of electrified lines.

This modernisation process not only reduced CO2 emissions, but also improved the efficiency of transport, making it more sustainable and competitive. The ensuing economic and environmental benefits prove the strategic importance of electrification for Italy’s development. The past guides the future and, with its long history of innovation, preserved as a memory in the FS Foundation archives, Gruppo FS (Italy’s state railway group) is still today a fundamental pillar for sustainable mobility.

