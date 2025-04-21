BY : Hassan Nourian

Consul General of I.R. Iran in Karachi.

The death anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observes 21st April across the country to acknowledge his services for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In the eye of the Iranian people, Allama Muhammad Iqbal as the “Spiritual Father of Pakistan,” was a visionary philosopher, poet, and political thinker. His profound contributions to the revival and modernization of Eastern philosophy and the enrichment of the Persian language remain foundational to intellectual and cultural life in Pakistan. Through his poetic brilliance and philosophical depth, Iqbal sought to reconnect the Muslim world with its spiritual roots and philosophical heritage.

In his seminal work “The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam,” Iqbal reinterpreted classical Islamic concepts through a modern philosophical lens. He emphasized selfhood (Khudi), the dynamic evolution of the human self, and urged Muslims to break free from fatalism and embrace a life of action and self-realization. He advocated for a philosophy of balance—combining reason, spiritual intuition, and ethical values—as found in Eastern traditions. He played a crucial role in reviving pride in Eastern intellectual traditions and challenged Muslims to look inward for strength, rather than imitate the West blindly.

While Iqbal wrote in Urdu and Persian, his Persian poetry forms the core of his philosophical expression. He believed Persian to be the best medium to convey the subtlety and depth of his thoughts, due to its historical association with Islamic mysticism and philosophy.Through works like Asrar-e-Khudi (Secrets of the Self), Rumuz-e-Bekhudi (The Secrets of Selflessness), and Payam-e-Mashriq (Message of the East), Iqbal reinvigorated Persian as a language of thought and reflection in South Asia. He used Persian to engage with classical thinkers like Rumi, Hafiz, and Saadi, presenting them in a new light for contemporary audiences.

Iqbal’s Persian works were widely read and respected in both Iran and South Asia. In Pakistan, they contributed to the continued relevance of Persian literature, especially among scholars, poets, and academics. Institutions in Pakistan still study and celebrate Iqbal’s Persian poetry as part of national identity and cultural heritage.

His Persian poetry was praised by scholars in Iran, where he is still considered one of the greatest contributors to modern Persian literature outside of Iran. His works helped forge intellectual and cultural ties between Iran and the emerging state of Pakistan.Allama Iqbal’s influence is embedded in Pakistan’s educational, cultural, and spiritual identity. His ideas laid the philosophical groundwork for the creation of Pakistan and continue to guide its ideological direction. His vision of an empowered, spiritually aware, and intellectually vibrant Muslim community remains a cornerstone of national thought.

Allama Iqbal stands as a monumental figure in the development of Eastern philosophy and Persian literary revival in Pakistan. His efforts not only preserved the rich intellectual traditions of the East but also breathed new life into them, making them relevant for the modern world. Through his Persian poetry and philosophical vision, Iqbal helped craft a unique cultural identity for Pakistan—deeply rooted in its Islamic and Eastern heritage, yet open to global intellectual engagement.

Nowadays we are witnessed that in the Iranian megacities like Mashhad and Tehran some streets are named after To Khyaban-e-Iqbal to commemorate his rule in improvement of Persian language. The cultural relations between Iran and Pakistan are deeply rooted in history and both nations always supported each other in the good and tough days.

