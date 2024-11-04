BY : Burhanuddin Mustafa.

Karachi Pakistan : The rate of divorce has increased by 35 per cent during the past five years. Non-fulfillment of marital responsibilities and restrictions on the wife’s have led more couples to call it quits.

In relationships, women often fulfill expressive roles, while men assume instrumental roles. Men may not naturally express emotions as openly, which can lead to communication gaps between spouses. This gap can escalate minor disagreements into larger conflicts.

Typically, men focus on instrumental responsibilities, dedicating significant time and energy to ensuring financial security and providing a high standard of living for their families. Although this dedication reflects deep love and care, it often limits the time a husband spends with his wife and children. Meanwhile, the wife may interpret this lack of time as a fading of love and devotion, leading to feelings of neglect. Consequently, when the husband perceives the wife’s reaction as unappreciative, conflict may arise, sometimes even threatening the stability of the marriage.

In such situations, open and respectful communication is essential for conflict resolution. Often, misunderstandings and disagreements arise simply from a lack of open communication about each other’s priorities and feelings. The wife, while acknowledging her feelings, might gently and constructively express her need for quality time. The husband, on his part, should communicate the motivation behind his hard work, reassuring her of his love and commitment. This approach can foster mutual understanding and help them find a solution that balances quality time and practical responsibilities, strengthening their relationship.