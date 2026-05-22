The organization of the Marka e Haq Rally and Celebration is a renewal of the resolve that the nation will always stand with truth, unity and peace. Mahmood ul Hassan Awan The Marka e Haq is a shining example of the unity, sacrifice and perseverance of the nation. Khalid Tawab

Karachi (Staff Reporter) Clifton Defence Community (CDC) and Dr. Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center organized a Marka e Haq Rally and Celebration on the completion of one year of the Marka e Haq. The purpose of organizing the event was to highlight national solidarity and the sacrifices of the Pakistani Armed Forces among the people. The event was attended by President Clifton Defence Community Abdul Rehman, Chairman CDC Mahmood ul Hassan Awan, Khalid Tawab, Director General Rescue 1122 Brigadier (R) Wajid Sibghatullah, Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, ambassadors of different countries and personalities from different walks of life, citizens and youth. A cake was also cut on the occasion of the Marka e Haq. Speaking on the occasion, President Clifton Defence Community Abdul Rahman said that the purpose of organizing this rally and event by Clifton Defence Community (CDC) and Dr. Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center was to highlight these feelings of the nation. He said that he would like to pay tribute to those who have always played an important role in the security and stability of the country Events help in promoting patriotism, unity and positive thinking among the new generation. On this occasion, Chairman CDC Mahmood ul Hassan Awan said that the organization of the “Marka e Haq Rally and Celebration” is a renewal of the resolve that the nation will always stand with truth, unity and peace. He said that the Clifton Defence Community (CDC) is constantly striving for social harmony, welfare activities and promotion of national consciousness, while the full participation of citizens in this event is proof that the people have a deep commitment to their national heroes and positive values. On the occasion of the event, Khalid Tawab said that the Marka e Haq is a shining example of the unity, sacrifice and perseverance of the nation, which united the entire nation on one platform. He said that such events not only highlight the national spirit but also encourage the young generation to play a positive role for their country and society. Khalid Tawab said that we have to work together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan by spreading the message of mutual respect, brotherhood and solidarity. On this occasion, Fazal Karim Dadabhoy said that the Marka e Haq The completion of one year is a symbol of pride and unity for the entire nation. The rally and ceremony organized on this occasion is a beautiful expression of national spirit, unity and tribute to sacrifices. He appreciated the efforts of the organizers and said that such programs promote patriotism and brotherhood among the people, and we should always remain united for the development, peace and stability of our country. A cake was also cut at the end of the ceremony.

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