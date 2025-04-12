Karachi : 1. The Publican Alumni Association (PAA), in proud collaboration with Regional Directorate FGEIs Karachi Region, FG Public and FG Minwala Public schools and Rotary International District (RID) 3271, successfully organized the INSET Programme 2025—a significant teacher training initiative designed to uplift educational standards and empower the educators of our esteemed Alma Mater.

2. In today’s rapidly evolving academic landscape, the role of a teacher extends far beyond traditional instruction. Recognizing this, the INSET 2025 programme was carefully crafted to equip teachers with innovative strategies, renewed motivation, and practical tools to meet the challenges of modern education. The four-day workshop featured distinguished educationists and master trainers who brought decades of experience and deep pedagogical insight to the sessions:

a. Prof. Abbas Hussain – Managing Director, TDC

b. Ms. Lubna Panjwani – Course Director/ Master Trainer, Chairperson, Rotary Training & Professional Development, RID 3271

c. Ms. Huma Thaver – Master Trainer and a Proud Publican

d. Ms. Ana Haider – Course Coordinator & Trainer

3. Each day focused on a core theme essential to professional teaching excellence:

• Day 1: “Why I Am a Teacher” by Prof. Abbas Hussain emphasized the noble purpose of teaching, encouraging self-reflection and renewed commitment.

• Day 2: Effective Lesson Planning by Ms. Huma Thaver offered practical frameworks for designing engaging, learner-centric lessons.

• Day 3: Effective Classroom Management & RWCT (Reading and Writing for Critical Thinking) by Ms. Lubna Panjwani addressed classroom dynamics and fostering critical thinking skills.

• Day 4: Introduction to STEM by Ms. Ana Haider showcased creative approaches to integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics in the classroom.

4. Over 30 male and female educators (SST/TGT/EST) from various FGEIs institutions in the Karachi Region enthusiastically participated. The high level of engagement reflected the educators’ passion for growth and their dedication to delivering quality education.

5. We extend heartfelt appreciation to Rotary International District 3271 for their generous sponsorship and unwavering support of community development. Their vision for educational transformation aligns seamlessly with PAA’s mission to nurture future-ready learners.

6. INSET 2025 marks a pivotal step in strengthening our school’s academic foundation. By investing in our teachers, we are investing in generations of students to come—promoting excellence, innovation, and a lifelong love of learning.