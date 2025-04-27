Karachi: The PropTech Club, powered by Landtrack.pk, successfully hosted its second official Meet & Greet – Eid Milan Evening at The Lounge, DHA Phase 6, Karachi. The invite-only event brought together a curated group of real estate stakeholders, tech innovators, developers, and thought leaders for an evening of conversation, collaboration, and forward thinking.

The event opened with a warm welcome from Atif Arfeen, Founder of The PropTech Club, who emphasized that the initiative is more than a networking platform—it’s a movement aimed at redefining Pakistan’s real estate landscape through the adoption of technology and collective growth.

Two short films were showcased during the event:

The Story of The PropTech Club — chronicling the journey from a single idea at the PropTech Convention in Lahore to a growing national and international community.

What Technology Can Do in Real Estate — highlighting the real, practical impact of AI, automation, and smart tools on builders, developers, and realtors.

From discussions on AI-led lead management and data-backed sales dashboards, to the importance of community-driven innovation, the evening served as a powerful reminder that Pakistan’s real estate sector is on the brink of transformation—led by those who are ready to innovate.

Attendees were also awarded PropTech Club badges, symbolizing their role in building the future of PropTech in Pakistan. The event concluded with open networking, where connections were formed and ideas for future collaborations began to take shape.

The PropTech Club continues its mission to unite over 1,000 real estate and tech leaders, enabling cross-industry partnerships, educating stakeholders, and championing smart real estate practices across Pakistan and beyond.