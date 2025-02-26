Karachi: – The prestigious 15th LADIESFUND Women’s Awards 2025 Pakistan took place today at the Sindh Governor House, recognizing the remarkable achievements of Pakistan’s most dynamic women across multiple industries. The event was attended by distinguished guests, awardees, government officials, corporate leaders, and members of the diplomatic community, all gathered to honor and empower women making a tangible impact in Pakistan and beyond.

The ceremony, which was produced by Amin Gulgee; commenced with a Tilawat of Ayatul Kursi by Talat Hashmi, followed by the National Anthem performed by Nabila Bano. A heartfelt welcome address was delivered by Federal Secretary & Advisor to Governor Sindh, S T Mustafa, who stayed on stage to present awards alongside Ms. Tara Uzra Dawood, President of LADIESFUND.

One of the most prestigious honors of the night, the Lifetime Achievement Award, was presented to Moneeza Hashimi, a renowned media personality and advocate for women’s empowerment. Additionally, Visionary Awards were given to Roshaneh Zafar, founder of Kashf Foundation, and Sarwar Peshimam, co-founder of Shahi Supari, recognizing their pioneering contributions in their respective fields.

A key highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Women of Inspiration Awards, where 32 outstanding women were recognized simultaneously. Among them were Meher Jaffri (Acting), Parveen Islam (Education), and Shahzadi Rai (Inclusivity), alongside 9 LADIESFUND Women of Inspiration 2024 and 20 of the World’s First Female Solar Roof Installation team – LADIESFUND Energy solar installers.

The event also introduced the LADIESFUND Breast Cancer Endowment Fund, spearheaded by Sima Kamil and Sana Pirzada, emphasizing the commitment to healthcare initiatives for women, as well as the publishing of a white paper on medical – legal reforms in Pakiatsn.

A mesmerizing dance performance on Pasoori by Sheema Kermani captivated the audience before the much-anticipated People’s Choice Awards. These awards recognized excellence in three categories:

• Most Popular Influencer Award – Winner: Ms. Javeria Rajput

• Most Beloved Chef Award – Winner: Ms. Munaver Dadabhoy

• Momentum Award – Winner: Ms. Sayeeda Leghari all announced live

Following the awards, Ms. Tara Uzra Dawood delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting LADIESFUND’s ongoing initiatives, including the 10,000 Wheelchairs Drive (#LFWheels), the Food Rations Campaign (#LFFeed), and the 2025 Water Well Project in Skardu. She reaffirmed LADIESFUND’s dedication to empowering women economically, socially, and professionally, emphasizing that the movement has now expanded globally with chapters in New York, Barcelona, Kuala Lumpur, Toronto, Washington DC, London, and beyond.

The event concluded with a spirited performance of “Dil Dil Pakistan” by Nabila, followed by high tea and networking, allowing guests to engage and celebrate the achievements of the honorees.

Platinum Sponsors, Bisconni and Ismail Global, Angel Sponsor OGDCL, Gold Sponsor Maple Solar Solutions, and Bronze Sponsor Dawood Family Takaful Ltd. Syeda Henna Babar Ali sponsored the decadent high tea, Sania Maskatiya was dress partner, Depilex by Nighat Misbah was beauty partner, Zerritta Flowers Floral Partner, Maccaroon Dessert Partner, Supporters Soya Supreme and Habitt, Alkaram and Sohiye by Dinar Giveaway Partner.

With over 200,000 jobs created through LADIESFUND-recognized women-led enterprises, the organization continues to pave the way for a brighter future. The 15th LADIESFUND®? Women’s Awards 2025 Pakistan was a powerful testament to the strength, resilience, and boundless potential of Pakistani women.