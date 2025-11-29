Islamabad – November 29, 2025 : The President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Mr. Jean Bouquot, President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), Mr. Ashfaq Yousaf Tola, and SAFA Vice President, Mr. Humayun Kabir from Bangladesh, visited the Islamabad Campus of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) today.

The delegation was received by President ICMA Pakistan, Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, along with members of the Executive Committee, including Mr. Muhammad Yasin, Vice President, Mr. Azeem Hussain Siddiqui, Honorary Secretary, Mr. Abdul Qayyum, Honorary Treasurer, Mr. Intzar Hussain, Chairman Global Linkages Committee and Mr. Aamir Ijaz, Executive Director ICMA Pakistan.

During the meeting, President IFAC Mr. Jean Bouquot praised ICMA Pakistan for securing the highest ranking in IFAC’s Statements of Membership Obligations (SMOs) and for consistently sustaining this position. He acknowledged the Institute’s dedication to excellence and alignment with global professional standards.

A key highlight of the visit was the ceremony “Marking the Rise of CMA Tower,” where the dignitaries formally unveiled the new CMA Tower. The unveiling was led by Mr. Jean Bouquot and Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, symbolizing a major milestone in ICMA Pakistan’s institutional development and future vision.

The honorable guests also participated in a tree-planting activity at the Islamabad Campus, demonstrating ICMA Pakistan’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability.

ICMA Pakistan expressed gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed its resolve to strengthen cooperation with regional and international accounting bodies for the advancement of the profession.