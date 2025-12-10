Karachi December 10,2025 : The polio eradication campaign in Karachi will start from December?15 to December?21?More than 2.1?million children will receive polio drops, and about 26000 polio staff will carry out their duties during the campaign.

. On Wednesday, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi held a review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners in his office and inspected the training program for area in-charges aimed at making the vaccination effort more effective. It was decided that special attention will be given to children who have been missed or refused vaccination, ensuring their immunization is completed as much as possible. Special teams will be formed to vaccinate missed and refused children and these teams will include chairmen of town and union councils as well as officials from various departments to secure cooperation from community leaders and parents. Additional Commissioner?I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia?Syed, Coordinator Commissioner Karachi for polio Saud?Yaqoob, and Deputy Commissioners attended via video link, reporting on the performance of the previous polio campaign in their districts and outlining plans to address challenges. The Commissioner stated that all Deputy Commissioners will supervise the campaign and provide all necessary support needed. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to strengthen the coordination c with area in-charges to ensure targets are achieved He also visited the Sachal Goth accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner east Nasrullah?Abbasi where training program was organized for area in-charges , emphasizing their crucial role in achieving vaccination goals and promising full administrative support to remove bottlenecks and provide all possible support .

