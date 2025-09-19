Karachi Pakistan : The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) Celebrated 1500th birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with deep devotion and enthusiasm on Thursday, September 18, 2025, in the month of Rabi ul Awwal.

The gathering was graced by the presence of CEO Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi, Executive Directors, along with officers and staff members.

PNSC paid tribute to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by celebrating his birth anniversary with great zeal and devotion as a part of the 50 edition of ?nternational Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference.

The session featured an in-depth discussion on the theme.

“State Responsibilities in Educating and Promoting the Safe Use of Social Media in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

The scholar encouraged the audience that how to Promote Positive Social Media Use in Light of Seerat un Nabi, based on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Muslims are encouraged to use social media responsibly, aligning with Islamic values of honesty, kindness, respect, and responsibility and highlighted the following points.

Promote Truthfulness and Accountability reflect the Prophet’s teachings of honesty in all communications, including on social media.

Encourage Compassion and Respect which foster an environment of kindness and respect for others’ dignity online, as emphasized by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Seek Guidance and Awareness for responsible and ethical use of social media, drawing parallels from the Prophet’s teachings.

Prevent Harmful Content align with Islamic principles to prevent the spread of harm, falsehood, or divisiveness on social media.

This event was organized under the directives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs as part of the Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen and the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi, (PBUH) Conference.