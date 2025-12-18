Karachi (Commerce Desk): The Pakistan–Kuwait Business Expo will be held in Kuwait from December 11 to 13, with the aim of promoting Pakistani products and further strengthening economic relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and former Chairman of the Pakistan Shipping Agents Association, Tariq Haleem, while appreciating the organization of the Kuwait–Pakistan Business Expo 2025, said that this platform will provide an excellent opportunity for Pakistani investors, industrialists, and traders to strengthen ties with their Kuwaiti and Gulf counterparts.

Advertisements

Tariq Haleem stated that efforts should be made to establish a strong market for Pakistani products in Kuwait, and in this regard, the Kuwait–Pakistan Business Expo 2025 will prove to be a golden opportunity for Pakistani traders to showcase their capabilities to the world and strengthen their foothold in the Gulf market.

He further added that Pakistan and Kuwait share historical and friendly relations, and traders from both countries should initiate joint ventures to benefit from mutual trade and investment opportunities.