By: Aisha Perwaiz

Karachi: Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 35th National Games Karachi Men's Baseball Event Tahir Mahmood, Deputy Chairman Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Organizing Secretary Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary Pakistan Federation Baseball Women's Wing and Vice President Sindh Baseball Association Aisha Irum and all the members have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General Sindh Olympic Association and Organizing Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput and their entire team on the successful organization of the 35th National Games 2025 Karachi.

At the end of the reception ceremony held at the Secretariat of the National Games Karachi, Secretary POA Khalid Mahmood, Secretary SOA Ahmed Ali Rajput were presented with bouquets by Secretary PFB Tahir Mahmood, Secretary Women’s Wing Aisha Irum, while Organizing Secretary Baseball Perwaiz Ahmed Sheikh presented a shield of honor to them. Vice President SOA Sana Ali and Dr. Tariq Gujjar were also presented with a commemorative shield for the baseball event held at NED University Karachi.

On this occasion, they thanked all the distinguished guests and committee members who took time out of their busy schedules to visit the Baseball venue. SOA Vice President Imtiaz Sheikh, Shakeel Ilyas, Treasurer Asghar Baloch, Khalid Rahmani, Majida Hameed, Abida Parveen, Rafat Jahan, Kamran Qamar Qureshi, Kausar Kamran, Anjum Zehra, Saeeda Iftikhar, Ahmed Nawaz, Gohar Raza, Nadeemuddin Khan, Haq Nawaz Gazdar and others were present on this occasion.