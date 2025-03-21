Karachi (21-03-2025): The President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moez Khan, the President of the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry, Sheikh Muhammad Tahseen, and the President of the Site Super Highway Association of Trade and Industry, Masood Parvez, have stated that after the Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce revoked the suspension of Karachi Chamber and issued orders for the office-bearers and members of the Chamber to resume their duties, they congratulated the Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG), Zubair Motiwala, the President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Javed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia-ur-Rehman, Vice President Faisal Khalil, and other members. They said that the group who wanted to lock down the Chamber has been defeated, and the business community of Karachi has full confidence in the leadership of Zubair Motiwala and others.

The presidents of the three associations termed the decision of the Ministry of Commerce as a historic victory under the leadership of Zubair Motiwala and condemned in the strongest terms the conspiracies against KCCI, which had led to the largest Chamber in Pakistan becoming inactive.

They said such actions undoubtedly create uncertainty for businesses and undermine the confidence of investors. While the Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, and the current government are actively working to improve the country’s economic situation, the conspiracy against the Chamber and such actions obstruct national development.

Faisal Moez Khan stated that the Karachi Chamber has always been the strongest voice of the business community, and weakening its democratic leadership could lead to a lack of confidence.