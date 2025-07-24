Advertisements

Karachi : An important seminar titled “The Role of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh in Redressal of Public Complaints” was held in collaboration Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh Headquarters.

Organized by the Office of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh Branch, the seminar aimed to raise awareness about the importance of effective mechanisms for addressing public grievances and promoting transparent governance.

The event brought together representatives from various government departments, civil society organizations, and key stakeholders to discuss ways to strengthen public service delivery and ensure accountability.

The Office of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh. extended its collaboration to Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh for advocating its vision for the General Public. A plenary session focused on strategies for public awareness and outreach campaigns.

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Muhammad Sohail Rajput, said that in a population of 5.5 million, only 9,000 complaints were registered, which shows a lack of public awareness and trust. He added that out of these, 7,000 were officially received and 6,700 have been resolved.

He shared that awareness is being raised through media, social media, seminars, and open forums. He also thanked the Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh for their valuable support.

Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh, Mr. Rehan Hashmi, delivered the opening remarks at the joint seminar, appreciating the active participation of all stakeholders. He reaffirmed PRCS Sindh’s continued commitment to humanitarian service, community engagement, and timely emergency response.

He stated, “Hilal-e-Ahmar Sindh is always ready to serve in any disaster,” and added, “Our medical services during natural calamities are well-recognized and widely acknowledged.”

Speaking about the role of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Mr. Hashmi remarked, “The Ombudsman’s office is effectively addressing public complaints related to government departments in an organized and systematic manner.”

He further emphasized that the purpose of the joint seminar was to enhance public awareness of the valuable services provided by both welfare institutions.

The officials of the Ombudsman Sindh and Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh, including Mr. Masood Ishrat (Registrar, Ombudsman Secretariat), Mr. Imdad Hussain Siddiqui (Director Coordination / Director CDJU, Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat), and Mr. Kanwar Waseem (Provincial Secretary, PRCS), delivered detailed presentations on the subject.”