The National Flag Carrier, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), convened its 47th

Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 on 28th October, 2025 in Karachi.

Mr. Sultan A. Chawla, Chairman PNSC Board of Directors, chaired the meeting with all

Executive Directors and other senior officials.

The members of the Corporation approved the financial results for the year ended 30th

June, 2025. According to results announced, the earnings per share of the PNSC (Group) is

Rs.103.23 as against Rs.101.87 in the comparable period last year. PNSC has declared final

cash dividend of Rs.23 per share (230%). Earlier PNSC had announced interim dividend of

Rs.10 per share (100%), making total cash dividend for the year, Rs.33 per share (330%)

Cumulatively, the Group achieved a turnover of Rs. 37.64 billion and profit after tax of Rs.

20.45 billion as compared to turnover of Rs. 46.36 billion and profit after tax Rs. 20.18 billion

last year. Current year profit included non-recurring event such as gain on short-term

investment of Rs. 7.29 billion. The members of the Corporation also approved re-appointed

of auditors for the year ending June 30, 2026.

Chairman PNSC concluded his address by thanking the participants and with a hope for

PNSC’S continued performance for better results in future.

