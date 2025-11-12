(November 12, 2025) Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum & All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman National Business Group Pakistan, Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, and Former Provincial Minister Information Technology, said that The entire Pakistani nation and its business community stand united in unequivocal condemnation of the Indian sponsored terrorist attacks that occurred yesterday—one targeting the Wana Cadet College in South Waziristan and the other a suicide bombing near the District Judicial Complex Islamabad.

Mian Zahid Hussain highlighted that without peace and security, economic growth is impossible. Terrorism damages investor trust, affects business expansion, and makes Pakistan a less safe place for investment, hindering our journey towards prosperity. Mian Zahid Hussain called for immediate, decisive, and concerted action against the terrorists and assured the government and security forces of complete support for any measures necessary to restore and guarantee lasting peace.

Mian Zahid Hussain suggested that Pakistan must adopt a multi-pronged, decisive, and holistic strategy that moves beyond reactive measures. Pakistan must maintain an unyielding zero-tolerance stance against all forms of terrorism and their abettors, regardless of their origin or justification. The ongoing counter-terrorism efforts must be intensified, utilizing advanced intelligence-based operations to dismantle terror networks, their financing, and their logistics across the country.

Mian Zahid Hussain emphasized that given the cross-border nature of these threats, there is an urgent need to strengthen border management and control. Furthermore, Pakistan must leverage all diplomatic and security channels to compel Afghanistan to prevent the use of their soil for launching Indian-backed attacks against Pakistan.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that we mourn the loss of innocent lives, including security personnel and citizens, and pray for the swift recovery of the injured and also emphasized that the nation must move forward with the spirit of ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’—a firm resolve and enduring commitment—to permanently eradicate this menace. The business community will stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and security forces until the last vestiges of terrorism are wiped out from our soil.