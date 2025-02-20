Karachi, February, 2025 – Qulfee, the much-anticipated Pakistani film, has unveiled its official teaser and poster, and its first song, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience filled with action, drama, comedy, and suspense. The film, presented by Kalakar Entertainments, promises an engaging storyline with an ensemble cast and high-octane sequences.

The poster showcases a masked figure looming in the background while the leading cast races forward, hinting at an adrenaline-fueled adventure, packed with secrets waiting to be unraveled. The teaser further intensifies the excitement, offering a glimpse into the film’s gripping narrative, star-studded performances, and intriguing twists that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Featuring an impressive cast and crew that include including Shahroz Sabzwari, Shamyl Khan, Javed Sheikh, Moammar Rana, Adnan Shah Tipu, Saeeda Imtiaz, Mariam Ansari, Laila Dastan, Sana, Babar Ali, Wali Hamid Ali Khan, Mashood Qadri, Uzmi, Mehmood Aslam, and Faisal Naqvi, Qulfee brings together some of the finest talents in the industry.

The film teases an intriguing blend of mystery and adventure, promising a story where every moment counts, every clue matters, and every reveal takes the audience deeper into a labyrinth of secrets.

Speaking about the film’s reveal, the producer of the film, Mashood Qadri – who has previous family entertainers like Saawan to his credit — expressed his excitement, stating, Qulfee is more than just a film; it’s an experience. We can’t wait for audiences to dive into the mystery, romance, action, and humour that make this project so unique.

Stay Tuned! The countdown has begun! The mystery of Qulfee is about to unfold, and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates, teasers, and surprises leading up to the grand release.