Islamabad : The Ministry of Housing and Fakt Exhibitions have entered into a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding to host the Build Pakistan “Let’s Build Together” Expo Series. Federal Minister Mr. Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Saleem Khan tanoli , Federal Secretary Mr. Hamid Yakub Sheikh, and other senior officials witnessed the signing ceremony.

The alliance between Fakt and the Ministry of Housing and Works is expected to drive industry growth and development .