The Karachi Commissioner’s Office has released a report on the action against profiteers for the 10th day of Ramadan. According to the report, 142 profiteers were challaned , resulting in a fine of Rs. 11 lakh 990,00 One profiteer was arrested, and two shopkeepers’ shops were sealed.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi stated that the administration’s campaign against profiteers will continue. He directed Deputy Commissioners to continue efforts to provide relief to citizens.

According to the details, in the district south, 33 profiteers were challaned with a fine of Rs. 2 lakh 690,00 .while 23 profiteers were challaned with a fine of Rs. 5, lakh 250,00 in District East .

8 profiteers were fined Rs. 470,00, in the west, and one was arrested.As per report of DC Central 21 profiteers were challaned with a fine of Rs. One Lakh ,21000 .Korangi District administration reported that

29 profiteers were challaned , with a fine of Rs. One lakh 440,00 Keamari reported 9 profiteers were fined Rs. 240,00.

In the last 10 days, a total of 1,627 violators of official prices were challaned 119 profiteers were arrested, and 93 shops were sealed.