Islamabad — The Islamabad-Rawalpindi Committee of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has expressed deep concern over the overall situation of press freedom and freedom of expression in the country. The committee strongly condemned the negative impacts of the PECA Act, restrictions on freedom of speech, and the increasing limitations being imposed on the print media.

The meeting was chaired by the committee’s chairman, Yahya Sidduzai. Deputy Chairman Rafi Niazi, along with senior members Rao Khalid, Tazeen Akhtar, Safeer Shah, Sajjad Abbasi, Mian Fazl Elahi, Mumtaz Ahmed Sadiq, Qasoor Rohani, and Maarij Farooq, were also present.

It was agreed in the meeting that print media has always been recognized as a responsible medium, yet treating it the same as irresponsible media is not only wrong but could also prove damaging to the government’s own narrative. The participants warned that if the government continues with its current approach, it will eventually realize the severity of its policies—though by then, it may be too late to rectify the situation.

The committee members emphasized that the print media has always supported the state, whether in national matters or diplomatic affairs, prioritizing the country’s interests. They clarified that it is extremely rare for any print media member to publish irresponsible content against the state. Despite this, the ongoing suppression, restrictions, and implementation of black laws like PECA have weakened freedom of expression—laws that the same rulers once condemned as ‘black laws’ when they were in the opposition.

The participants also stressed that statements alone are not enough; CPNE must adopt an effective and comprehensive strategy to safeguard media rights. For this purpose, seminars, conferences, and strong policy-level representation on official platforms are essential.

The meeting welcomed the restoration of the ABC (Audit Bureau of Circulation) and emphasized the need for regular review of matters related to registration, ABC, and ITNE so that progress can be made in resolving the issues faced by media organizations through these forums.

At the conclusion of the meeting, prayers were offered for the late Aamir Mehmood and other deceased CPNE members, and their valuable services for press freedom were acknowledged with tribute.