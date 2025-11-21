The Indian Air Force’s Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crashed during the Dubai Airshow, killing the pilot. The incident occurred around 2:10 pm local time while the aircraft was performing an aerial display. The Indian Air Force has confirmed the pilot’s death and expressed regret over the loss of life.

This is the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft, following a previous incident on March 12, 2024, near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where the pilot ejected safely. The Tejas is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter aircraft designed to provide offensive air support and close combat support for ground operations.

Advertisements

The Dubai Airshow, which began on November 17, is a biennial event showcasing the latest in aircraft technology, with over 1,500 exhibitors and 200 aircraft on display. The incident has prompted an investigation, with a court of inquiry being constituted to determine the cause of the crash.