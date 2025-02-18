Karachi, February : The ICMA International hosted Corporate Pakistan Job Fair and Education Expo 2025 at the Cricket Ground, Block-6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, opposite ICMA Pakistan Head Office, proved to be a landmark event. With participation from over 160 organizations and an impressive attendance of 30,000+ individuals, the event successfully brought together students and professionals from Karachi. Attendees explored career opportunities, educational advancements, and skill development avenues, making the event a hub of professional and academic engagement.

The event attended by esteemed dignitaries from ICMA and guests of honor, including:

Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, President, ICMA

Mr. Muhammad Yasin, Vice President, ICMA

Mr. Azeem Hussain Siddiqui, Honorary Secretary, ICMA

Mr. Muhammad Akmal, Chairman, Karachi Branch Council, ICMA

Mr. Hakim Ali, Secretary, Karachi Branch Council, ICMA

Mr. Aamir Ijaz Khan, Executive Director, ICMA

Dr. Tariq Rafi, Chairman, Sindh Higher Education Commission

Mr. Munam Zafar Khan, Amir, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karachi Chapter

Mr. Alamgir Khan, CEO, Fixit

Mr. Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Parliament Leader, PTI Sindh

Dr. Faheem Qazi, Rector, Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Institute of Technology (KASBIT)

Their presence highlighted the significance of the event and demonstrated their commitment to fostering professional growth and educational empowerment in the city. Corporate Pakistan Job Fair and Education Expo 2025 featured a dynamic blend of top employers, prestigious educational institutions and industry professionals. Attendees benefitted from career guidance, internship opportunities and key insights into skill development. From entry-level job seekers to experienced professionals and students exploring higher education, the event provided a wealth of resources for all participants.

Through this initiative, ICMA International reaffirmed its role as a pivotal force in professional development and a crucial bridge between education and employment.

The overwhelming success of the event highlights the growing demand for such platforms and highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between academia and industry to develop a skilled and dynamic workforce. ICMA International looks forward to building greater participation in future endeavors, further advancing professional and educational opportunities in the country.