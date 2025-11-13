Embassy of Pakistan, Berlin, Germany : The Government of Pakistan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany successfully concluded the 2025 Pakistan-Germany Bilateral Negotiations on Development Cooperation in Islamabad. The negotiations were co-chaired by Mr. Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Ms. Christine Toetzke, Director-General of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Excellencies, Ms. Ina Lepel, Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, and Ms. Saqlain Syeda, Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany, also took part in the engagement, reinforcing the institutional ties and collaborative spirit between the two governments.

Germany announced a new development commitment of Financial and Technical commitment to the tune of €114 million for the period of 2025–26, focusing on key areas as climate and energy (just transition), sustainable economic development and vocational training, and social protection.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation under the Pakistan-German Climate and Energy Partnership, strengthen coordination on vocational training and youth employment, and continue collaboration on social protection and disaster resilience. The next round of negotiations between the two countries will be held in Berlin in 2027.