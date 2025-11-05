Karachi, November 5, 2025 – THE FUTURE SUMMIT (TFS) 9th Edition, one of Pakistan’s premier thought leadership platforms, opened in Karachi with a powerful call for “Course Correction: Redefining the Direction.”

Co-hosted by the Nutshell Group and NBP, in strategic partnership with Faysal Bank Limited and the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI), the Summit brought together national policymakers, business leaders, and global voices to reimagine the country’s trajectory toward a sustainable and inclusive future.

The 9th Edition of TFS has brought together leaders from diverse realms, to confront a defining question: Are we ready to change direction before it is too late? For Pakistan, the message is clear that reactive policymaking belongs to the past. “Course Correction: Redefining the Direction” challenges us to align competitiveness with sustainability, innovation with inclusion, and growth with purpose.

The Chief Guest, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, congratulated the organizers for this strategic and forward-looking initiative for Karachi. Emphasizing inclusivity and collaboration, he stated: “The future belongs to those who adapt the fastest. We should commit to acceleration.” “We must redefine direction towards innovation and sustainable growth. Public sector will provide the infrastructure to enable the private sector to innovate and grow,” he said.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, said that structural reforms are being operationalized in a coordinated manner from all government sectors. AI-led reforms are being implemented in the taxation system for expediting processes. Talking of challenges, he highlighted the issue of population planning, saying, “We need to hold a steady course economically and correct it where it faces existential threats like population and climate change.”

Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, spoke about creating a level playing field for all citizens which is vital for economic and social growth. “The death of hope is the worst thing, and hope can only thrive in a competitive environment. Education, values and equal opportunities are the only drivers,” he said.

The Guest of Honor, Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscored that Redefining Direction is a necessity and Course Correction enables the country to move towards a path of sustainable growth. While inviting all local and foreign investors to the province of KP, the Governor said, “Our goal is to create an ecosystem which encourages investment which is being done through collaboration, trust and long-term vision.”

Delivering the welcome address, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, National Bank of Pakistan, highlighted the financial sector’s enabling role. “Digital transformation and pushing the cashless agenda is a priority of the banking sector and in fact a course correction.” A further course correction will require serious deliberation on how the country repositions from traditional manufacturing to a knowledge and export-based economy,” he said.

In his address, Lasha Tabidze, Global Chief Digital Operations Officer, VEON, said that in the future, intelligence will flow from local ecosystems to the world. “VEON collaborates and not competes with other businesses to increase the overall value in the economy,” he said.

Presenting the OICCI overview, Yousaf Hussain, President, OICCI, reaffirmed investor confidence in the country and said that OICCI members continue to invest in Pakistan and lead growth. He highlighted the importance of competitiveness and said, “Pakistan’s national narrative must shift to national competitiveness as fastest growing markets of China and GCC are available to us.”

Moderating the session, Rabia Ahmad, Director & CEO, Nutshell Group, closed with a reflection on collective responsibility: “TFS has always been a space for reflection and renewal. As we stand at the crossroads of change, our responsibility is not just to discuss what the future holds, but to define it with courage, clarity, and conviction.”

The session concluded with a Networking Tea, where policymakers and executives exchanged ideas on innovation, governance, and sustainable growth, setting a powerful tone for the discussions ahead at THE FUTURE SUMMIT 2025.

Advertisements