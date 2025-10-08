BY : Hira Nadeem Karachi :

One of the most important debates about the future of journalism has been initiated by the rapid

growth of chatbots and AI. The human mind, ethics, and emotional complexity inherent in authentic

journalism are something that these technologies cannot substitute for, although they can assist with

fact gathering and speed up content production. No algorithm can substitute for the judgment,

empathy, and accountability necessary for authentic reporting.

But AI can be a useful friend if handled responsibly. It can assist journalists in analyzing data, identifying

disinformation, and reaching more readers quicker. The problem is keeping transparent what is human-

composed and what is machine-composed in order to keep readers trusting and the press credulous.

The goal in this new digital era must be to enable journalists, not to substitute them. Journalism can

serve its greatest purpose, which is to illuminate society with truth, accuracy, and integrity, by

combining technical innovation with human intelligence