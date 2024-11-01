By : Mohammad karimi Jamea saifiyah Karachi Pakistan. Karachi : In the next 30 years it seems likely that the AI will take over main sectors like healthcare, industries and service sectors. The fast boom and rapid transformation is attracting more and more students to pursue AI. By 2050 it is assumed that AI may take over important occupations and dominate in many sectors.

In Pakistan the government is initiating national AI strategy and encouraging projects in healthcare. The national center of artificial intelligence (NCAI) and other projects are enhancing AI projects in various cities of Pakistan securing the future for the people of Pakistan.