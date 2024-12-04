USA : The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Maine State Police continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Stefanie Damron of New Sweden, Maine.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the safe return of Stefanie Damron and/or the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance.

“The FBI hopes this reward will incentivize anyone with information relating to Stefanie’s whereabouts to come forward. Any detail, no matter how small, could be helpful,” said Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Stefanie’s family desperately wants to know where she is, and we are fully committed to helping our law enforcement partners exhaust every investigative resource to find her and bring her home.”

“The Maine State Police remains steadfast in our investigation into Stefanie’s disappearance. Every lead, no matter how small is being thoroughly pursued to find her,” said Maine State Police Colonel William Ross. “We deeply appreciate the FBI’s support as we continue to urge anyone with information to come forward. Your tip could be the key to resolving this case and providing answers for Stefanie’s family.”

Stefanie was reported missing by her family on September 24, 2024, and was last seen walking out of her house and into the woods located on West Road in New Sweden. At the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt, and black Harley Davidson hiking boots.

Stefanie is a white female with green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She is approximately 5’0” tall, weighs approximately 130 lbs., is homeschooled, with limited access to social media.

Immediately after she was reported missing, the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team (CARD) of special agents specifically trained and experienced in missing children matters deployed to assist Maine State Police with the search.

Despite extensive investigative efforts, including a neighborhood canvas and video search, along with an expansive grid search utilizing canines by the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Policce, Stefanie remains missing.

Investigators have also conducted dozens of interviews and followed up on potential leads in Maine, across the country, and in Canada.

The FBI’s CARD Team will continue to assist Maine State Police with on-the-ground investigative, technical, behavioral analysis, and analytical support.

The public is being asked to play an active role in helping us find Stefanie by reviewing her updated missing person poster and sharing it on social media: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/stefanie-damron.

Anyone with information should immediately call the Maine State Police Houlton Barracks at 1-800-824-2261 or 207-532-5400. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, your local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.