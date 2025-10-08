BY : Hajra Tiwana Karachi.

Dear Editor,

In our society, Women are mostly told to do everything by society. They are told to be good Homemakers, good Caretakers, good Cleaners, while also being educated, provisional and confident.

Now, it is time to rethink there expectations. Instead of standardizing them we could start respecting there choices, decisions and efforts and putting there voice in to account. A women is asked to be strong but gental, should earn but also take care of the house. It is time to rethink this mindset instead

of putting women in a specific condition that they need to fulfill the expectations of society. Many welfares organizations are working hard to change how society see’s women and to support their rights and dreams. Groups like Aurat Foundation, Women’s Action Forum (WAF) and the Sindh Commission on

the Status of Women help women raise there voices and get better education and better jobs.

All the organizations are trying to build a new world in which women can do what ever they want to on there own choices not for what the society asks from them.

