Islamabad: The Embassy of Sweden hosted a warm and enchanting Lucia celebration at the Swedish Residence, bringing together friends, partners, and members of the diplomatic community for one of Sweden’s most cherished cultural traditions.

Amid soft candlelight and melodious choral performances, guests experienced the essence of Lucia, a symbol of hope, light, and togetherness during the darkest days of winter.

The evening featured a traditional Lucia procession, followed by the classic Swedish fika, offering a taste of Sweden’s festive delights. The event highlighted the strong bonds between Sweden and Pakistan, celebrating cultural exchange in a heartfelt and memorable way.

The celebration concluded with warm interactions, photographs, and shared moments that showcased the spirit of friendship between the two countries.