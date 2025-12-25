December 2025 – THE EDUCATORS, a Project of Beaconhouse, successfully hosted the third edition of The Educators Conference (TEC-3) in Karachi, bringing together over 300 teachers, educators, top-notch professionals, and thought leaders to explore emerging trends shaping the future of teaching and learning.

Building on the success of its previous editions, TEC-3 served as a focused professional development platform, highlighting contemporary challenges and innovation in education.

The conference encouraged educators to reimagine teaching practices and better prepare learners for a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The event featured Dr. Iain Keith Riley, Head of School at TNS Beaconhouse DHA, as Chief Guest. Drawing on more than two decades of international experience, Dr. Riley underscored the importance of trust, reflective practice, and continuous improvement in developing future-ready educators and students.

Senior leadership from The Educators, including Mr. Ali Raza (Group Director), Mr. Ali Butt (Deputy Director Ops. & Business Development), Ms. Fauzia Adnan (Head of Academics), Ms. Mehwish Khan (General Manager Marketing), and Mr. Wali Khan (Senior Manager Finance), attended the conference, reaffirming the organisation’s

commitment to academic excellence and educational leadership.

TEC-3 hosted two panel discussions. “Teaching for Tomorrow: What Should We Keep, Drop, and Add?” examined how evolving learner needs are reshaping classroom practices, while “The Future-Ready Student: Shared Vision or Shared Confusion?” explored the need for a unified approach to student development across institutions. In addition, participants engaged in sixteen interactive breakout sessions focused on practical, classroom-ready strategies to support effective teaching and learning.

The conference received strong support from its partners and sponsors. Al Bakio International served as the Platinum Sponsor, while Dubai Islamic Bank, Pakistan Paper Products Limited, Kifayat Publishers, and Franklin Covey supported the event as Gold and Silver Sponsors.

TEC-3 concluded on a high note, with delegates leaving inspired by new ideas, strengthened professional networks, and a renewed commitment to advancing the future of education in Pakistan.

Advertisements